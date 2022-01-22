ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Air Jordan 1 Centre Court Features Tassels

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand will launch new color options of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court in 2022. One of those will come highlighted in Spring colors with adding new details. This variation of...

www.sneakerfiles.com

sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 Arrives In “Red Oreo” Later This June

Twists to beloved colorways are nothing new for Jordan Brand. What is, however, is the more frequent use of red, which has taken the helm of reimagined offerings such as the “Red Thunder.” Here, yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo,” is seeing the same treatment, albeit with additional tweaks to the color blocking.
Footwear News

‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Its Own Puma MB.01 Collab

LaMelo Ball has another new iteration of his acclaimed Puma MB.01 sneaker coming soon. This time, the sophomore point guard for the Charlotte Hornets has tapped the hit tv series “Rick and Morty” to create a new mismatched makeup of his Puma signature shoe, which will hit shelves in February. According to the sportswear brand, the “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.01 collab dons various graphics throughout the shoe that’s inspired by Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures. The sneaker wears a mismatched look, donning a bright green color scheme for the left shoe while a vibrant red hue covers a majority of the right pair....
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
The Ringer

A New Take on the Air Jordan 6

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre takes a look at the new design of the Air Jordan 6 that will be released later this year. He also explains upcoming release of the Nike and Louis Vuitton posthumous Virgil Abloh collaboration of the Air Force 1, and breaks down some off-court outfits he came across this week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" Rumored Release Date Revealed

This year is a big one for the Air Jordan 7 as the silhouette is now set to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has made sure to give its 30-year-old sneakers a ton of retros and new colorways, so it should come as no surprise that the Jordan 7 is set to receive a ton of love this year.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean”

Lately, both Nike and Jordan Brand have taken a vested interest in the 2000s, bringing back some of the decade’s most notable silhouettes and colorways. And soon, we’ll see the return of one of 2006’s most beloved: the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean.”. Before in-hand images...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 95 ‘Midnight Navy’ Releasing with a Jewel Swoosh

As we continue to showcase new Air Max 95 releases that feature a Jewel Swoosh, our next pair comes in Midnight Navy and will debut in Spring/Summer 2022. This Nike Air Max 95 comes with Midnight Navy on the base while constructed with leather, nubuck, and mesh. Sticking out, we have a mini Jewel Swoosh on the lateral ankle done in White. Other details include a White midsole and a Navy rubber outsole.
sneakernews.com

This Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Inspired By The African Continent

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has acted as a canvas for a number of influences, some obviously more eccentric than others. Here, the silhouette ostensibly draws inspiration from the African continent, whose shape is pictured right on the heel. Surrounding its image is a number of vibrantly colored panels, each...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo" Coming This Summer: First Look

One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 6. For those who may not know, the Jordan 6 initially became a popular model due to the fact that it was the shoe worn by Michael Jordan during his first championship run back in 1991. This silhouette gave form to a plethora of dope OG colorways, and over the years, this sneaker has gotten some very interesting models that are still beloved by sneakerheads. In 2022, this sneaker will be getting some fresh color schemes, and the teasers so far have been quite promising.
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Celebrates Chinese New Year With an Air Jordan 6 Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand is celebrating Chinese New Year by releasing a special iteration of the Air Jordan 6. The sportswear brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe will release in a new “CNY” makeup next month in celebration of the Year of the Tiger. The Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY” wears a predominantly white-based color scheme on the subtle porcelain cracked leather upper while regal metallic gold hits appear on the tongue’s Jumpman branding and heel...
Footwear News

Images of Bad Bunny’s New Adidas Forum Powerphase Collab Have Emerged

Bad Bunny and Adidas have another sneaker collab coming soon. After delivering an all-black Forum Buckle Low style in August, the German sportswear giant and the Puerto Rican musician are expected to drop their latest Forum Powerphase collab after product images of the shoe surfaced this week. The shoe features a predominantly brown color scheme on the mesh-based upper that’s combined with suede and leather overlay panels on the mudguard and heel. Breaking up the look is the orange Three Stripes branding on the sides including the rapper’s first name printed at the midfoot, a black toe box and a blue heel...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low Releasing in Olive and Crimson

Launching for the warmer months, we have a new Air Jordan 1 Low that features Travis Scott vibes due to the color combination. This low-top Air Jordan 1 comes with what looks like Black Gore-Tex ribbing on the panels with Olive leather on the overlays and Swoosh logo. Allowing this pair to pop, we have Crimson on the tongue, laces, liner, and embroidered Wings on the heel. Other details include a White midsole and Olive rubber outsole.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" Drops This Year: New Details

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sneaker that will forever stand the test of time, and if you are a sneakerhead, you have probably owned a pair at one time or another. In 2022, Jordan Brand has plans to release a whole plethora of colorways to the market, and fans are looking forward to what Jumpman has in store.
Hypebae

A Second Air Jordan 1 Platform Has Been Revealed

Jordan Brand continues to reinvent the classic AJ1 with winterized models, improved cushioning and a platform iteration aptly named the “LV8D.” Following a “Bred” iteration, a second colorway has been revealed via Instagram user @teddyssole. The lifestyle sneaker starts with a white leather base with a...
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT "Metallic Silver"

Jordan Brand is keeping the momentum of its Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT trucking along throughout 2022 with the deliveries of new colorways, and one makeup that will soon be catapulted to the public will be this clean “Metallic Silver” version. Exact release details have yet to be announced, but we now have a first glance at the pair via detailed shots from sneakertigger.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 5 Low “Arctic Pink” Globally

Further teased at the tail end of 2021, the Air Jordan 5 Low “Arctic Pink” unofficially kickstarts the brand’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. And if you were hoping to secure your gift in advance and happen to be in the EU, you’re in luck as the colorway is slated to land overseas first this week.
