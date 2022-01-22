This Air Jordan 1 Centre Court Features Tassels

One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 6. For those who may not know, the Jordan 6 initially became a popular model due to the fact that it was the shoe worn by Michael Jordan during his first championship run back in 1991. This silhouette gave form to a plethora of dope OG colorways, and over the years, this sneaker has gotten some very interesting models that are still beloved by sneakerheads. In 2022, this sneaker will be getting some fresh color schemes, and the teasers so far have been quite promising.

