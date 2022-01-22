ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nike Air Force 1 Low is Releasing for Valentine’s Day

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine’s Day is less than a month away, which means that Nike is preparing to release a collection to celebrate the Holiday. Once again, the Air Force 1 will make an appearance. This Nike Air Force 1 Low...

www.sneakerfiles.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Navy” Is Expected To Release On April 2nd

Compared to the Air Jordan 1 and 4, the Air Jordan 13 rarely sees as much time in the spotlight. But this year, the silhouette is finally receiving some attention, granted both a “Court Purple” and “Navy” colorway. And the latter, after leaks throughout the past few months, has finally been revealed in detail alongside an April 2nd release date.
UNITED STATES NAVY
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
APPAREL
Footwear News

‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Its Own Puma MB.01 Collab

LaMelo Ball has another new iteration of his acclaimed Puma MB.01 sneaker coming soon. This time, the sophomore point guard for the Charlotte Hornets has tapped the hit tv series “Rick and Morty” to create a new mismatched makeup of his Puma signature shoe, which will hit shelves in February. According to the sportswear brand, the “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.01 collab dons various graphics throughout the shoe that’s inspired by Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures. The sneaker wears a mismatched look, donning a bright green color scheme for the left shoe while a vibrant red hue covers a majority of the right pair....
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared"

Jordan Brand is in for quite an exciting Spring season as it has a compelling slew of new sneakers to launch out to the public. Implemented into its strategy is the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared,” and after first surfacing in early December 2021, the kicks have now appeared once again by way of on-foot imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Drake Teases NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Triple Black"

Initially rumored to release Fall 2021, Drake has now teased his upcoming NOCTA x. Hot Step Air Terra once again. Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper posted images of the sneaker in “Triple Black.” The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Triple Black” is just one of four colorways that have previously surfaced. The latest look highlights the tonal premium black leather construction accented by hits of white and chrome accents. Additional detailing comes in the form of reflective 3M piping and contrasting yellow Air units at the midsoles.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 Arrives In “Red Oreo” Later This June

Twists to beloved colorways are nothing new for Jordan Brand. What is, however, is the more frequent use of red, which has taken the helm of reimagined offerings such as the “Red Thunder.” Here, yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo,” is seeing the same treatment, albeit with additional tweaks to the color blocking.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Washed Denim’ Releasing Soon

Dropping this Spring, Jordan Brand will launch the Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Washed Denim’ that will debut exclusively in kids sizing. This Air Jordan 1 Mid comes highlighted with a stone-wash base that also covers the tongue and toe. Next, we have Blue leather on the overlays while White adorns the Swoosh, Wings logo, Jumpman, and midsole. Lastly, a Blue rubber outsole completes the look.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Best Nike Air Force 1s to Shop Right Now

Released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is arguably one of the world’s most recognizable sneakers. The iconic silhouette has seen hundreds of collectible reinterpretations, from practical weatherized models to fashion-forward, Swarovski-covered designs. For those looking to add the classic sneaker to their rotation, read on for five...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6 Rings ‘Playoffs’ Releasing Soon

The Jordan 6 Rings ‘Playoffs’ is inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ and will land at retailers in 2022. As you can see, this Jordan 6 Rings features the same colors and blocking as the Air Jordan 13. Utilizing Black on the base while constructed with mesh on the upper and leather on the overlays. Both Yellow and Red accents land on the tongue, heel, insole branding, and outlining the outsole. Lastly, White fills in the midsole pods and most of the outsole to finish the look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Jordan 6 Rings Transports You To Tropical Islands

Since its ceremonious debut way back in 2008, the Jordan 6 Rings hybrid shoe has taken on a new life as one of the more popular picks among the younger demographic. There seem to be more kids-exclusive colorways than adult pairs, which is likely a result of some consumer analytics and trends by the brand. That said, the Jordan 6 Rings did, in fact, have measurable significance to Air Jordan fans for its rich concept as the shoe combines elements of all the sneakers MJ wore during his six championship runs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6 Rings GS ‘Atmosphere’ Coming Soon

The latest move from Jordan Brand on the Jordan 6 Rings will be to release several kids exclusive colorways. Recently, we showcased a pair that was highlighted in ‘Neon Green’, and now, we look at the upcoming ‘Atmosphere’ iteration. This Jordan 6 Rings features an Atmosphere,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

A New Take on the Air Jordan 6

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre takes a look at the new design of the Air Jordan 6 that will be released later this year. He also explains upcoming release of the Nike and Louis Vuitton posthumous Virgil Abloh collaboration of the Air Force 1, and breaks down some off-court outfits he came across this week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Nike Brings Hot Pink to This Women's Air Force 1 Pixel

A modernized take on the classic Air Force 1, the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel features jagged, glitch-inspired design details. While the design stays true to its predecessor in terms of overall build, it features a reimagined toe box, a midsole with unaligned edges and inlaid Swooshes. The model even eschews the traditional branded dubrae for a minimal rectangular bead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Beyonce’s Ivy Park x adidas Ultra Boost OG in Pink Releasing for Valentine’s Day

Beyonce and adidas Originals will celebrate Valentine’s Day by releasing a new ‘Ivy Park’ collection that will consist of the Ultra Boost OG in Pink. This adidas Ultra Boost comes highlighted with Pink Primeknit on the upper while the same shade appears on the lace cage and heel counter. Next, we have a leather patch on the tongue, a hiking-inspired lacing system, and Ivy Park branding. Lastly, a Pink Boost midsole and Continental rubber outsole complete the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving Its Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” a Retro Release

It’s an annual tradition for Jordan Brand to scan through its retro archives and decide on which classic silhouettes and colorways to reintroduce to the market. And in 2022, the sneaker community is going to see the imprint highlight the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” — a makeup that originally launched back in 2006.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Delivers Dreamy Air Jordan 11 in "Pure Violet"

With numerous patent leather releases taking over the sneaker scene, it’s easy to forget about a pioneering model which was one of the first to feature the textile. Long before the Air Jordan 1 “Bred Patent,” the Air Jordan 11 broke barriers when it prominently featured glossy mudguards back in 1995, and now the silhouette returns in a “Pure Violet” colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
APPAREL

