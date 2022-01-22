Omicron Showing Merits of Targeted Protection, Great Barrington Declaration Co-Signers Say

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO