ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Omicron Showing Merits of Targeted Protection, Great Barrington Declaration Co-Signers Say

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With people tired of lockdowns, a targeted approach that prioritizes protecting the most vulnerable may be America's only path...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Boosters have strongly protected against severe disease from omicron, CDC says

Vaccine boosters provide robust protection against severe disease from the omicron variant in the United States, according to three reports released Friday that use real-world data to show the shots are effective at keeping vaccinated people out of the hospital. But the reports by scientists at the Centers for Disease...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
sciencebasedmedicine.org

The tendentious libertarianism of the Great Barrington Declaration

[Editor’s note: Today we present a guest post from Eric Kramer, an economist and lawyer whose interests include classical liberalism and libertarian approaches to political economy and who blogs at angrybearblog.com. Welcome!]. Martin Kulldorff and Jayanta Bhattacharya, two of the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, have a piece...
HOUSTON, TX
Atlanta Daily World

Moderna Says Booster Dose Increases Protection Against Omicron

Moderna announced Monday (December 20) that a booster dose of its vaccine significantly increases antibody levels to protect against the Omicron variant. In a statement, Moderna touted “reassuring” data from a preliminary study that shows an authorized 50-microgram booster dose of its vaccine increases antibody levels 37-fold when compared to pre-booster levels. When a full100-microgram dose was used as a booster, antibody levels increased 83-fold, the company noted.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
MarketWatch

World hits milestone of 10 billion COVID vaccine doses administered, but less than 10% of people in low-income countries have had a first jab

The world reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone Friday of 10 billion doses administered globally, according to Our World in Data, but wealthier countries account for the vast majority, while poorer ones have been left behind. Only 9.8% of people in low-income countries have received a first vaccine dose, according to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Great Barrington#Covid#Stanford University
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
760K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy