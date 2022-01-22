Nanny keeps tough job because of attachment to kids

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...

