Ethereum, Altcoins Extend Losses Against Bitcoin as BTC Tests USD 34K Zone

Another week is behind us, and here’s a summary of what happened. With the markets down and CT looking for jobs in the fast-food industry, McDonald’s happily trolled crypto twitter. Major cryptoassets, BTC and ETH included, continued to fall for a while as market participants braced for a Fed meeting, and they dropped along with stocks as the Fed confirmed tapering. But they all went up as traders started digesting the Fed statement. Before dropping again soon after, and then moving up once more. Then fantom soared as its daily transaction count briefly exceeded Ethereum’s. XRP went up with the market as Ripple announced a buyout, while ‘romantically involved’ USD 3.8m XRP thieves were sent to prison for 7 years. Ethereum.org shifted from using 'ETH 1' and 'ETH 2' to 'execution layer' and 'consensus layer' instead, Genesi DAC which is led by Vitalik Buterin’s mother Natalia Ameline picked Tristan Metaverse as its first investment, and Etherscan launched a "wallet-to-wallet" instant messaging service Blockscan Chat. Michael Saylor said that BTC is the digital property and ETH digital security. Solana experienced high network congestion once again due to bots spamming the network, and reports came out that OpenSea was under attack, but the platform denied that they experienced an exploit or a bug. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son threatened the TrumpCoin founders with legal recourse.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO