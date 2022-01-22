ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum, Altcoins Extend Losses Against Bitcoin as BTC Tests USD 34K Zone

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the crypto market dropped further, with bitcoin (BTC) reaching price levels last seen in July 2021, while ethereum (ETH) extended its losses against BTC. On Saturday, the crypto market dropped further, with bitcoin (BTC) reaching price levels last seen in July 2021, while ethereum (ETH) extended its losses against...

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Attempts to Resume Uptrend as Bitcoin Faces Stiff Resistance at $39k

BTC Price Drops Sharply As Bitcoin Faces Stiff Resistance at $39k– January 28, 2022. BTC/USD is in a range-bound move as Bitcoin faces stiff resistance at $39k. The bulls have made one attempt to break above the $39,000 resistance. Because of the failure of buyers to keep the price above the recent high, Bitcoin was compelled to a range-bound move. Presently, Bitcoin is trading at $37,307 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Gets Ready for a Spike Above $37,000

The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC is currently hovering at $37,314 after slipping below $36,500 a few hours ago. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD bulls are coming up into the market as the king coin moves to cross above the 9-day moving average, this latest move marks a slight upwards toward the north, but it is important to note that it has not led BTC past any key technical level. However, the Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating over the past few days, struggling to gain any momentum as the entire market’s uptrend stalls.
McDonald’s Jobs, Fed’s Triggers, ETH Changes, Diem Sales and 20 Crypto Jokes

Another week is behind us, and here’s a summary of what happened. With the markets down and CT looking for jobs in the fast-food industry, McDonald’s happily trolled crypto twitter. Major cryptoassets, BTC and ETH included, continued to fall for a while as market participants braced for a Fed meeting, and they dropped along with stocks as the Fed confirmed tapering. But they all went up as traders started digesting the Fed statement. Before dropping again soon after, and then moving up once more. Then fantom soared as its daily transaction count briefly exceeded Ethereum’s. XRP went up with the market as Ripple announced a buyout, while ‘romantically involved’ USD 3.8m XRP thieves were sent to prison for 7 years. Ethereum.org shifted from using 'ETH 1' and 'ETH 2' to 'execution layer' and 'consensus layer' instead, Genesi DAC which is led by Vitalik Buterin’s mother Natalia Ameline picked Tristan Metaverse as its first investment, and Etherscan launched a "wallet-to-wallet" instant messaging service Blockscan Chat. Michael Saylor said that BTC is the digital property and ETH digital security. Solana experienced high network congestion once again due to bots spamming the network, and reports came out that OpenSea was under attack, but the platform denied that they experienced an exploit or a bug. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son threatened the TrumpCoin founders with legal recourse.
2021 Was ‘Busiest Year by Far’ for Bitcoin IRAs, Interest in Ethereum & Altcoins Grows

With crypto gaining prominence as a mainstream investment vehicle, retirement savings in the form of IRA accounts holding digital assets is on the rise in the US. And according to industry insiders Cryptonews.com spoke with, companies offering crypto IRAs had their best year ever in 2021, despite strong volatility in bitcoin (BTC). Also, interest in altcoins is rising, they say.
Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: Illiquid Supply

In this tutorial, Will Clemente, Blockware Solutions Lead Insights Analyst, demonstrates and explains how to perform on-chain analysis of illiquid bitcoin supply. The video premiered on January 27, 2022.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Strong Resistance, LUNA, ATOM Dive

Bitcoin price is facing strong resistance near USD 37,500. Ethereum failed to surpass USD 2,500, XRP is struggling to stay above USD 0.60. ATOM and LUNA dropped at least 10%. Bitcoin price climbed above the USD 37,000 level but there was no upside continuation. BTC trimmed gains and traded below USD 36,500. It is currently (11:56 UTC) consolidating near this level.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Settles Down

Bitcoin went back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. The last four days have been nothing but chop, and therefore you could say that we are at least trying to set up the consolidation in order to build up a little bit of a basing pattern.
Bitcoin Mining Data Analytics: Hash Ribbons

Blockware Solutions Mining Analyst Joe Burnett explains hash ribbons and how to tackle Bitcoin mining data analytics. The video premiered on January 25, 2022.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May be Limited below $39,500 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction could stop short of $39,500 as this level may be guarded by strong technical barriers. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD surges and moves close to the resistance level of $39,000 but fails to break both the 9-day moving average and $39,000 resistance. The first digital asset is currently gaining about 1.84% since the past few hours and could stay unchanged before the end of today’s trading. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $37,659.26. The coin remains in the hands of the bulls but need to rise above $39,000 to escape the danger zone. Therefore, if the bulls could successfully push the price above the moving averages, the next resistance levels may be found at $42,500, $44,500, and $46,500.
Bitcoin is Digital Property, Ethereum is Digital Security - Argues Michael Saylor

US-based software developer MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has once again questioned the regulatory status of ethereum (ETH), arguing that it can be best classified as digital security. On the other hand, he insisted that there is no doubt that bitcoin (BTC) is a digital property, and thus not subject to regulatory headaches.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Inch Higher Above Key Supports, THETA Rallies

Bitcoin price inches towards USD 37,000. Ethereum recovered above USD 2,400, XRP is consolidating near USD 0.60. THETA rallied 11%, while TFUEL is showing bullish signs too. Bitcoin price started a fresh decline after it failed to stay above USD 38,000. BTC declined below USD 36,500, but it managed to stay above USD 35,000. It is currently (11:55 UTC) moving higher above USD 36,700.
Crypto Markets Are Now Acting Like Macro Assets - Noelle Acheson

Noelle Acheson of Genesis Trading discusses why it appears Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are trading in lockstep with the stock markets, and what will help ease the current level of volatility. The segment aired on January 24, 2022.
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Relief Rally to Continue

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 40,000. Add a stop-loss at 33,000. Set a sell-stop at 35,000 and a take-profit at 33,000. Add a stop-loss at 37,000. The BTC/USD pair made a strong recovery after its deep sell-off during the weekend. Bitcoin is trading at $36,740, which is about 11% above the lowest level during the weekend. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ripple, and Binance Coin also bounced back.
Five Unique Crypto Market Predictions For 2022

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies in circulation hit USD 3 trillion for the first time in 2021. At the start of the year, the entire crypto market had a market cap of less than USD 800 billion, illustrating what a stunning year it was for the industry overall. DeFi apps achieved a combined total value locked of more than USD 100 billion in Ethereum alone, while NFTs stole the show with some truly blockbuster sales and GameFi emerged almost from nowhere to become a viable source of income for thousands of gamers.
Can the meme coins rise against Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone. Yesterday morning, the decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) continued to a new January low. The bears failed to test the $32,500 support, so the low ended up around the $32,950 mark.
