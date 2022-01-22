ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

LONDON (AP) — Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied...

The Independent

UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
The Independent

Voices: We must now turn to the most damning allegation Boris Johnson has faced in at least half an hour

A third consecutive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in which the prime minister will not answer any questions because he still needs a civil servant to tell him whether or not he attended a party in his own garden (when he’s already admitted that he had) is stretching the format just a little bit.There are only so many times you can ask someone who should have resigned a very long time ago whether or not they’re going to resign and have them tell you they’re not. But what choice do you have but to keep trying?It was the same...
Shore News Network

British police probe lockdown parties in new blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British police said on Tuesday they would investigate allegations of lockdown parties at Boris Johnson’s Downing Street official residence, as media said an internal report that could determine his future might be published very soon. Johnson is fighting for his political life after allegations that he and...
The Guardian

This scandal reveals a Conservative party corrupted by Boris Johnson – and by Brexit

Just because Boris Johnson approaches every issue thinking only of Boris Johnson does not mean we have to do the same. Even the crisis that now engulfs the prime minister, and sees his fate hang on Tory MPs’ reaction to a Sue Gray report that could come next week, is not only about him. It’s tempting to see it that way – to look for the roots of the partygate scandal in Johnson’s arrogance, entitlement and narcissism – but it’s a double mistake.
The New Yorker

The Fall of Boris Johnson

The end, now that it is coming, is coming fast for Boris Johnson. On November 30th, about seven weeks ago, the Daily Mirror, a left-leaning tabloid, published the first stories about parties taking place at No. 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s home and place of work, during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns. The gatherings we know about, around fifteen of them, happened in the course of a year. The reports, the screen grabs, and the leaked e-mail invitations summon an atmosphere that ranges from incidental, trivial rule-breaking (a glass of wine to say goodbye to a colleague) to a pandemic-era edition of “The Rake’s Progress,” casual and heartless in its pleasure-seeking.
Wenatchee World

British PM Boris Johnson faces demands to resign

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed calls to resign from opponents and some of his own lawmakers, fighting to save his premiership amid a deepening revolt inside his party over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street. Johnson, who in 2019 won his party’s...
Telegraph

Letters: A Conservative association untroubled by criticism of Boris Johnson

SIR – I’ve read of Conservative MPs supposedly inundated with messages and emails from constituents and local Conservative association members calling for the Prime Minister to quit. Apparently the Sutton Coldfield Conservative Association (Andrew Mitchell is their MP) thinks Boris Johnson should resign as party leader and PM.
Reuters

British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public's anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. "The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country,"...
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
perutribune.com

EXPLAINER: Can Portugal election clear political roadblock?

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled, after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. The Socialist Party has been in power since 2015, with Portugal one of...
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
The Independent

Voices: British Conservatives are destroying Boris Johnson. Republicans could learn a thing or two

“In the name of God, go!”I felt those words in my bones. As David Davis – a British Member of Parliament and Conservative Party grandee – shouted the Oliver Cromwell quote at a beleaguered Boris Johnson, I was envious. Not only does the British left finally spy the tree line after more than a decade in the political wilderness while the US left can’t even agree on Senate procedure, but they have conservatives who are willing to knife their own bumbling, idiotic leader. What a nation.For those of you who don’t know — because you’re American, so why would you?...
