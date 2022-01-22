ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off...

China spends billions on Olympics with longer-term goal

GENEVA (AP) — The finance model for the Winter Olympics calls for the host country to spend several billion dollars, the IOC to earn a couple billion, and sports bodies to share around hundreds of millions. Fortunately for China, turning a profit from the 2022 Beijing Games was not...
the-journal.com

First aid flight leaves for Tonga after big volcano eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water...
AUSTRALIA
The Week

Flights to and from Xi'an resume as China eases lockdown

Seven planes took off from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in China on Saturday, the first flights since Beijing imposed a strict COVID-19 lockdown on the city last month, The Associated Press reported. The first inbound flights are expected to arrive at the airport Sunday. According to AP, China has followed...
WORLD
The Independent

US denies Chinese media claims of trying to ‘maliciously disrupt and spoil’ Winter Olympics

The US has rejected claims made by China’s state-run media that it was “working on a plan” to push athletes to play passively in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and “politicise the international sports event”.The China Daily newspaper made the claims in a report published on Friday, citing unnamed sources.“The sources said the plan is to incite athletes from various countries to express their discontent toward China, play passively in competition and even refuse to take part,” the report said.Washington would compensate the athletes involved in “the plan” and then mobilise resources to “protect the personal reputation” of these...
SPORTS
perutribune.com

China skis: Olympics brings on boom in winter sports

BEIJING (AP) — Holding his skis beside a bunny slope, Li Wei enthuses over his winter job as a farmer-turned-ski coach on the northwestern outskirts of Beijing. The tall, tanned 36-year-old works December to March at a resort in the Yanqing district, which will host skiing, luge and other sliding events at the Winter Olympics, which open next week.
SPORTS
wlsam.com

First US evacuation flight since November leaves Afghanistan

A flight chartered by the US government left Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, marking the first evacuation departure since November, according to two sources familiar with the matter. An unknown number of Americans were on board the plane, which was a Qatar Airways flight paid for by the US government, the...
U.S. POLITICS
perutribune.com

Indonesia's sinking, polluted capital is moving to new city

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Jakarta is congested, polluted, prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea. Now the government is leaving, and moving the country's capital to the island of Borneo. President Joko Widodo envisions the construction of a new capital as a panacea for the problems...
ASIA
perutribune.com

North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month, South Korea’s military said. Experts say North Korea’s unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure the Biden administration...
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS

