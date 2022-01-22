ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Barkov lifts Panthers past Canucks 2-1 in SO

 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the deciding goal...

floridahockeynow.com

1 Shot, 2 Milestones: Sasha Barkov keeps making Florida Panthers history

SUNRISE — With 28.1 seconds to go in the first period of a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Sasha Barkov became the first player in Florida Panthers history to hit 200 goals and the second player in franchise history to get to 500 points. Anton Lundell found...
NHL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
Fox News

Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov lift Panthers over Golden Knights

Sam Bennett scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday night. Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point, and had an assist, and Mason Marchment had an empty-net goal. Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 22-3-0 at home.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Barkov hits milestones in Panthers 4-1 win over Vegas

Aleksander Barkov reached two milestones with a shorthanded goal late in the first period of the Florida Panthers tough 4-1 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights. After Zach Whitecloud opened the scoring at 7:51 by sending a rising shot from the right faceoff dot over Spencer Knight’s shoulder, Barkov tied the game with 29 seconds left in the frame after a stellar effort on the penalty kill.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
perutribune.com

Reimer backstops Sharks to 4-1 win over skidding Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad’s old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose’s best...
NHL
perutribune.com

Strome has hat trick as Blackhawks outlast Red Wings 8-5

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice...
NHL
perutribune.com

Makar, Avs rally past Bruins 4-3 for 17th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog tied the game with 36.5 seconds left in regulation and Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 3:01 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied past the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their 17th straight home victory. With Mike Reilly serving a tripping...
NHL
perutribune.com

Sabres' Dell suspended 3 games, thinning team's goalie ranks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres’ injury-depleted goalie ranks were thinned further on Wednesday after the NHL issued Aaron Dell a three-game suspension for body-checking Ottawa forward Drake Batherson into the end boards. In determining the length of the suspension, the NHL took into account that Batherson...
NHL
perutribune.com

Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Saad’s two goals give him 15 for the season,...
NHL
perutribune.com

McDavid gets shootout winner, puts Oilers over Predators 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the shootout winner and added a goal in regulation for Edmonton Oilers in their 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who look to be digging out of a recent slump with its...
NHL
perutribune.com

AP source: Kane joining Oilers after being cleared by NHL

The NHL has cleared Evander Kane after an investigation into his cross-border travel during the holiday break, paving the way for him to join the Edmonton Oilers. A person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday that Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.
NHL
perutribune.com

Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and...
NHL
perutribune.com

Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back...
NHL

