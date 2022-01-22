ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oklahoma City faces Cleveland, seeks to halt 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -12.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four straight games.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-9 at home. Cleveland ranks ninth in the NBA with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.6.

The Thunder are 6-17 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks last in the league shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 16 the Cavaliers won 107-102 led by 27 points from Darius Garland, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.8 points and eight assists. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 42.2% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: day to day (back), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Lamar Stevens
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Luguentz Dort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers 12 5
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
FOX59

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy