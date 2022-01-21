Watch: Steph Curry hits first career game-winning buzzer-beater with jumper vs. Rockets

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

While he’s had multiple game-winners in his career, Steph Curry hasn’t drilled a game-winning shot as time expired at the buzzer until Friday’s contest against the Houston Rockets at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

As the final seconds ticked down in a back-and-forth battle, the Warriors and Rockets were knotted at 103. A defensive stop and an Otto Porter Jr. rebound gave the Warriors possession with 5.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the final possession, Curry was the only member of the Warriors to touch the ball after the inbound pass. The two-time Most Valuable Player created enough space against Kevin Porter Jr. to launch a deep two-point jumper that swished through the net as the final buzzer sounded at Chase Center.

Curry’s heroic jumper sealed a much-needed win for the Warriors over the gritty Rockets, 105-103. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry’s game-winner was the first in his career at the buzzer and Golden State’s first game-winning shot at the horn since 2014.

After starting the game 0-for-5 from the field, Curry finished with a game-high 22 points on 6-of-21 shooting from the floor with four 3-pointers, 12 assists, four boards, a steal and a block in 39 minutes.

Following back-to-back games with 44 and 39 minutes in each, Curry and the Warriors will get a day off before hosting the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.