ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Steph Curry hits first career game-winning buzzer-beater with jumper vs. Rockets

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143HYa_0dsn5c9h00
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

While he’s had multiple game-winners in his career, Steph Curry hasn’t drilled a game-winning shot as time expired at the buzzer until Friday’s contest against the Houston Rockets at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

As the final seconds ticked down in a back-and-forth battle, the Warriors and Rockets were knotted at 103. A defensive stop and an Otto Porter Jr. rebound gave the Warriors possession with 5.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the final possession, Curry was the only member of the Warriors to touch the ball after the inbound pass. The two-time Most Valuable Player created enough space against Kevin Porter Jr. to launch a deep two-point jumper that swished through the net as the final buzzer sounded at Chase Center.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Curry’s heroic jumper sealed a much-needed win for the Warriors over the gritty Rockets, 105-103. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry’s game-winner was the first in his career at the buzzer and Golden State’s first game-winning shot at the horn since 2014.

Via @ESPNStatsInfo on Twitter:

After starting the game 0-for-5 from the field, Curry finished with a game-high 22 points on 6-of-21 shooting from the floor with four 3-pointers, 12 assists, four boards, a steal and a block in 39 minutes.

Following back-to-back games with 44 and 39 minutes in each, Curry and the Warriors will get a day off before hosting the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 3

xnwhydge
7d ago

Hardly believe that's his first considering how many shots he has taken to win games. Warriors team defense almost always have one or two guys off position, lost in offense switching. At the end, they have to close the gap, which made them looked aged, slow, awkward at times. They miss Draymond Green, their team offense cannot function well if they do not have top notch team defense which is completely based on timing, position, not on speed and size

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Center#Yessir#Espn Stats Info#Golden State#Hawks
Page Six

Lamar Odom shows off custom necklace honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Lamar Odom is honoring late friend and teammate Kobe Bryant on the second anniversary of his death. The former Laker showed off a custom pendant necklace made by Scoobie da Jeweler depicting the late NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
Sporting News

Charles Barkley, Shaq react to 76ers fans heckling Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: 'That ain't gonna stop me'

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had heard enough from a few 76ers fans at the Wells Fargo Center. During the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Anthony got into a verbal altercation with some Sixers fans. After a stoppage in play, the 37-year-old walked directly toward the sideline and confronted the fans standing behind a row of courtside seats.
NBA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Be Named All-Star Starter for 18 Consecutive Years

Los Angeles Lakers powerhouse LeBron James has officially is returning to his home state of Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star games. This year’s selection marks the 18th consecutive year that James has been chosen to be an All-Star starter. He also ties Kobe Bryant for being selected second-most in the history of the league. The two are one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is a 19-time All-Star starter.
NBA
theScore

Embiid pays Alvarado's $2K fine after altercation

Joel Embiid and Jose Alvarado received double technical fouls after getting into an altercation during Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans. Both players were fined for receiving technical fouls due to the incident, although Embiid offered to cover Alvarado's $2,000 penalty. The 76ers star said Alvarado's work ethic played a part in his decision to help out the undrafted guard.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy