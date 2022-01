Daniil Medvedev expressed regret about his mid-match meltdown in his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, admitting: “I just lost it.”Medvedev’s 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 success means he will play for a second straight grand slam title after his maiden victory at the US Open last summer when he takes on Rafael Nadal on Sunday.It is also the second year in a row he has made the final at Melbourne Park, having lost to Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.But much of the attention will focus on Medvedev’s extraordinary rant at the umpire late in the second set,...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO