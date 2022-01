To celebrate the 80th birthday of the eternal G.O.A.T., Be Reel dives deep into Muhammad Ali‘s film legacy—from documentaries to biopics to the fights themselves. Morgan Campbell of CBC Sports joins to discuss the unwavering supply of Ali documentaries and movie ideas, plus the necessity of preserving context around Ali’s life and legacy as an activist athlete. Then, to finish, I run down my three favorite Ali films—from Michael Mann‘s 2001 biopic to “When We Were Kings.” Happy birthday, champ.

