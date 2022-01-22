ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS BO

Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS BOARD OF AUDIT MEETING The Salem Township Board will...

www.postbulletin.com

Post-Bulletin

CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice

CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 P.M. on February 10, 2022, for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: Rochester Public Library Building Envelope Repair Bidders may view and order bid documents by going to the City of Rochester Online Plan Room at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/public-works/rfps-bid-projects/requests-for-proposals, or by contacting Franz Reprographics-Rochester, 128 17th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901, Phone: 507.287.1090. Home page - Franz Reprographics. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 24 day of January 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (Jan. 29, 2022) 27000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Post-Bulletin

KALMAR TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTION N

KALMAR TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTION NUMBER KTR-21-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Township Zoning Ordinance Kalmar Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application by James and Brenda Rossman to rezone 20.58 acres from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to Ag/RC lili; Agricultural Resource Commercial, low impact land intensive District for future development of a mini storage business. The legal description follows: That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1 , Township 1 07 North, Range 1 5 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 1 ; thence N90°00’00”E, assumed bearing, along the north line of said Northwest Quarter, 1 055.00 feet for a point of beginning; thence S00°00’00” W, 50.00 feet; thence S 37°28’57” W, 651.68 feet; thence S 67°34’37” W, 233.29 feet to the northeast corner of the West One-Third of the South Three-Quarters of the West One-Half of said Northwest Quarter; thence S 00°23’46” E, along the east line of said West One-Third, 657...94 feet to the south line the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter; thence S 89°59’59” E, along the south line of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter, 877..08 feet to the southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter; thence N 00°25’ 117” W, along the east line of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter, 1314.09 to the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter; thence S 90°00’00” W, along the north line of said Northwest Quarter, 259.75 feet to the point of beginning. Being subject to an easement for the County Road No .3 right of way over the easterly boundary thereof and being subject to an easement for the County Road No . 1 4 right of way over the northerly boundary thereof. Containing 20.58 acres, more or less. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED AND ORDAINED by the Kalmar Town Board as follows: Motion by Supervisor Lisa Baldus to approve based on staff findings and allowing publication in summary form. Second by Supervisor Glenn Quam. Motion carried with 3 yes votes and 0 no votes. Section 1.16 of the Kalmar Township Zoning Ordinance and the Kalmar Township Zoning Maps are hereby amended, designating the above described parcel as Ag/RC lili: Agricultural Resource Commercial low impact land intensive District. Passed and adopted by the Kalmar Town Board the 20th day of December, 2021. (Jan. 29, 2022) 27203.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Post-Bulletin

Sewer Ordinance – Cascade Township Ordin

Sewer Ordinance – Cascade Township Ordinance No. 2022.01.01 AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS AND CHARGES REGARDING A WASTEWATER COLLECTION SYSTEM FOR THE CASCADE TOWNSHIP SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT The Township Board of Supervisors of Cascade Township ordains: Section 1. Purpose and Findings Section 2. Definitions Section 3. General Provisions Section 4. Use of Wastewater Collection Facilities Required Section 5. Prohibitions and Use of Public Wastewater Collection System Section 6. Wastewater Service Charges Section 7. Penalties and Enforcement Section 8 Miscellaneous Published in Summary form and effective upon publication. A complete copy of the ordinance is available by contacting Sara Rudquist, Township Clerk, at cascadtownclerk@outlook.com. (Jan. 29, 2022) 26909.
POLITICS
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven ZBA

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. 1. Administrative Appeal by Fairhaven Shipyard re: 7 Union Street.REF#:ZBA-AA 01: Seeking reversal of zoning determination by the Town of Fairhaven Building Commissioner dated February 20, 2020. Continued from April 7, 2020, May 5, 2020, June 2, 2020, July 7, 2020, August 11, 2020, September 2, 2020, December 1, 2020, August 3, 2021, September 7, 2021, October 5, 2021 November 2, 2021, December 2, 2021.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Bridgewater Township

06-Jan-22 The regular monthly meeting of the Bridgewater Township Board of Trustees was called to order by Supervisor Fromhart at 7:23 p.m. Four board members were present (quorum) with no citizens in attendance. Board approved the 2-Dec-21 meeting minutes as amended. Board approved monthly disbursements of $30,126.32. Board approved River Raisin Watershed Council Membership dues. Board approved conversion of streetlights to LED. Board approved Poverty/Hardship Exemptions Resolution. Board heard Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer & trustee reports. Board received written reports from the Assessor & Zoning Administrator. No citizen participation. Meeting adjourned at 9:05 p.m.
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
Post-Bulletin

Rochester, Lake City on list of multi-family housing project from MN Housing

ST. PAUL — Talking about the need to develop housing across the state, particularly affordable housing, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho outlined the 2021 funding selections during a web-announcement Friday. "It's critical for everyone to have a home they can afford," Ho said. To help create and preserve affordable...
ROCHESTER, MN
News Break
Politics
Post-Bulletin

Area briefs: Mantorville Art Guild reopening for 2022

MANTORVILLE — The Mantorville Art Guild has reopened for 2022. The art studio's store at 521 N. Main St., Mantorville, reopened on Thursday. Member artists have added dozens of new works of art that are now on display in the gallery. A reopening celebration will be held from 11...
MANTORVILLE, MN
CBS Chicago

Ald. Carrie Austin Thanks City Council, Mayor For Support After Her Collapse At December Meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a month after she collapsed during a City Council meeting in December, Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) was back in the council chamber at City Hall on Wednesday, and thanked her fellow aldermen and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for rushing to her side after she suffered “heart problems” in December. “I wanted to thank all of my colleagues for their love and tender care,” Austin said at Wednesday’s council meeting. Austin slumped over in her chair during the last City Council meeting on Dec. 15, prompting Lightfoot to call a brief recess for a “medical emergency.” The mayor and...
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho Press

New bill would allow some needy seniors to keep property tax break

BOISE — The first bill to amend provisions enacted by last year’s controversial property tax reform bill has been introduced, aimed at softening a new limit on a tax break for needy seniors. The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to introduce the bill proposed by Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, regarding restrictions on the “circuit breaker” property tax break for needy seniors. Last year’s bill, HB 389,...
MERIDIAN, ID
Franklin County Free Press

Legal Notice: NLC Construction

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law in accordance with 54 paC.S. 311.417. Pennsylvania Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. name of NLS Construction :. Located at 295 Feaster Rd : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania, 17202-9262. intends to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

