LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS BO

KALMAR TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTION NUMBER KTR-21-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Township Zoning Ordinance Kalmar Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application by James and Brenda Rossman to rezone 20.58 acres from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to Ag/RC lili; Agricultural Resource Commercial, low impact land intensive District for future development of a mini storage business. The legal description follows: That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1 , Township 1 07 North, Range 1 5 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 1 ; thence N90°00’00”E, assumed bearing, along the north line of said Northwest Quarter, 1 055.00 feet for a point of beginning; thence S00°00’00” W, 50.00 feet; thence S 37°28’57” W, 651.68 feet; thence S 67°34’37” W, 233.29 feet to the northeast corner of the West One-Third of the South Three-Quarters of the West One-Half of said Northwest Quarter; thence S 00°23’46” E, along the east line of said West One-Third, 657...94 feet to the south line the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter; thence S 89°59’59” E, along the south line of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter, 877..08 feet to the southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter; thence N 00°25’ 117” W, along the east line of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter, 1314.09 to the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Northwest Quarter; thence S 90°00’00” W, along the north line of said Northwest Quarter, 259.75 feet to the point of beginning. Being subject to an easement for the County Road No .3 right of way over the easterly boundary thereof and being subject to an easement for the County Road No . 1 4 right of way over the northerly boundary thereof. Containing 20.58 acres, more or less. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED AND ORDAINED by the Kalmar Town Board as follows: Motion by Supervisor Lisa Baldus to approve based on staff findings and allowing publication in summary form. Second by Supervisor Glenn Quam. Motion carried with 3 yes votes and 0 no votes. Section 1.16 of the Kalmar Township Zoning Ordinance and the Kalmar Township Zoning Maps are hereby amended, designating the above described parcel as Ag/RC lili: Agricultural Resource Commercial low impact land intensive District. Passed and adopted by the Kalmar Town Board the 20th day of December, 2021. (Jan. 29, 2022) 27203.

