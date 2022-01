Detroit prepares for tough weekend, facing Penguins on Friday and Toronto on Saturday. There are no perfect comparisons when looking for a blueprint for success in the NHL. But there are historical synergies between the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, who will face off for the first time this season on Friday night. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.

