ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly. The capital city had 11,227...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bulgaria posts record of more than 11,000 daily COVID-19 cases

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported a record 11,181 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant. The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 91 deaths. Bulgaria’s tally of infections...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 for first time

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said. Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain reports 72,727 new COVID cases, 296 deaths

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed. Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period. Reporting by Alistair Smout...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tokyo Rose
kfgo.com

Tsunami models underestimated shockwave from Tonga eruption

LONDON (Reuters) – The volcanic eruption in Tonga this month unleashed an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out at close to the speed of sound, pushing large waves across the Pacific to the shores of Japan and Peru, thousands of kilometres away. Forecasting models and warning systems, designed primarily to...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hit Record#Reuters#Omicron
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle at their highest since October 2014. "The market remains extremely tight and geopolitical concerns -- namely the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine - will be the real drivers of markets in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.75, or 2%, to settle at $87.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Palladium futures rally to highest finish since September on threat to global supplies

Palladium futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, with prices settling at their highest since September, with rising tensions over Ukraine prompting concerns of a possible disruption to supplies of the metal from Russia, which is the world's largest producer. "An all-out conflict with Russia would exasperate an already critical supply issue in the palladium space," said Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global. March palladium climbed $161.70, or 7.4%, to settle at $2,350.60 an ounce on Comex, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 7, according to FactSet data.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

Oil workers race to protect beaches from spill off Thai coast

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Hundreds of workers set up oil barriers along beach fronts in Thailand’s eastern Rayong province on Friday as authorities raced to limit the environmental damage from gallons of oil that leaked from an underwater pipeline earlier this week. The leak from a pipeline owned by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Futures little changed following Fed’s hawkish stance

(Reuters) – Wall Street futures treaded water on Thursday, following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve in the previous session, while attention turned to quarterly results from growth companies and final quarter GDP data. U.S. short-term government bond yields rocketed to their highest in 23 months after the Fed...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization (WTO) authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States in a ruling likely to receive a cool reception in Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Argentina strikes breakthrough deal with IMF in $40 billion debt talks

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina has struck a deal for a $44.5 billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said on Friday, a major breakthrough in tense and lengthy talks to restructure loans the country cannot repay. The South American country has been locked in...
AMERICAS
kfgo.com

Team Taiwan won’t be at Winter Games opening ceremony

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s small team for next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing will not take part in either the opening or closing ceremonies, the government said on Friday, blaming delayed flights, tough anti-COVID-19 rules and an early departure. Chinese-claimed Taiwan had feared Beijing could “downgrade” Taiwan’s...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Indian village mourns family who froze to death on U.S.-Canada border

DINGUCHA, India (Reuters) – Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The deaths...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy