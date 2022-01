Owen Farrell’s 2022 Six Nations is over before it had a chance to get under way after the England captain was ruled out of the entire tournament with an injury to his ankle. The injury, suffered in training with club Saracens just days before an expected return from a four-month lay-off after surgery on his left ankle, leaves head coach Eddie Jones with several questions to address on the eve of this year's championship.

