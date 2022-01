CES 2021 was rife with initiatives to juice more performance ever out of PCs, particularly in doing so power-efficiently. But while there were signs of form factor experimentation, particularly from ASUS and Lenovo following each others' leads, the former with the 17" ZenBook Fold and the latter with the dual-screen ThinkBook Plus integrating two interior color displays. But some of the more intriguing variations on PC evolution came a were introduced a few weeks before CES from Dell. At the same time, they are not products, at least not yet; they range from the feasible to the fanciful as ways to address the flexibility demanded by hybrid work.

