Access 12 top-rated project management courses bundled for under $40

 7 days ago
The separation between an average project manager and an industry star is obvious, and it's a gap that is created through persistent personal progression and foundational knowledge that provides building blocks for sustained development. Successful companies can quickly identify these differences in candidates, and they're willing to pay lucrative salaries for the right selection.

Working within an increasingly versatile job market, motivated individuals can gain an advantage by exploring insight supplied by the All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle. Whether you're brand new to the world of project management or simply want to brush up on some of the industry's newest methods and systems, this comprehensive 12-course bundle has you covered at a surprisingly low cost.

Loaded with more than 1,000 dynamic lessons, lifetime access to this online resource normally costs $2,400. However, for a limited time, it becomes a far more manageable investment, priced at only $39.99.

From important practices to proven exam prep, this experience is primed to enrich users without making them travel to any physical classrooms or charging frustratingly high semester fees. Handle everything from home or your personal device when it's convenient, and learn from highly rated instructors who bring decades of experience into courses that are discounted to less than $4 apiece (compared to their standard value of $200).

Get all the required prep you need, gearing you up to take the PMP Exam, get your Sigma Blackbelt Certification, Agile and Scrum Master Certification, and more. Featuring more than 40 hours of helpful content, including quizzes and guides, you'll be prepared to stay ahead of the competition while working at a pace that fits your lifestyle.

Confidently plan ahead for a long-term future in this lucrative market by purchasing the All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle for only $39.99 (reg. $2,400).

Prices subject to change.

