Follow live reaction from the Australian Open men’s semi-finals as Daniil Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to set up a final against Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Medvedev is aiming to win his second successive grand slam title following his victory at the US Open in September and the Russian overcame a meltdown at the end of the second set to defeat Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 in two and a half hours. After edging the opening set on a tiebreak, Tsitsipas hit back to break Medvedev in the second set, before he launched into a furious rant...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO