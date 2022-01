Benet Academy hockey takes on Carmel Catholic at 7 Bridges where the Redwings take the victory in overtime. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. We’ve got a CCHL hockey matchup at 7 Bridges between the Carmel Catholic Corsairs and the Benet Academy Redwings. Benet has won both of the matchups between these teams so far this season.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO