ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Arizona Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0dsmraHt00 It has now been 57 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 20, the U.S. has sent 655,282,365 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 199.6% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Arizona has received a total of 13,305,320 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of January 20. Adjusted for population, Arizona has received 182,797.6 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- less than the national average of 199,635.4 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 18th fewest of any state.

While Arizona has so far received fewer vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of January 20, there were 22,609.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Arizona -- greater than the national rate of 20,545.2 cases per 100,000 Americans and the 15th highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Arizona, 82.5% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, in line with the national average of 81.2% and the 19th largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 150.7% of the state population, lower than the 162.0% national figure and the 25th largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Arizona, 59.4% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 19th smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting the government, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting COVID-19 vaccines.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of January 20 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 20 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 242,132 209.5% 13,641
2 Maryland 6,045,680 233,733 181.5% 15,109
3 Maine 1,344,212 227,617 195.2% 12,122
4 New Hampshire 1,359,711 227,595 185.3% 18,429
5 Rhode Island 1,059,361 227,492 193.6% 29,956
6 New Jersey 8,882,190 224,188 177.0% 22,682
7 Massachusetts 6,892,503 224,065 198.4% 21,578
8 Hawaii 1,415,872 221,907 187.9% 12,462
9 Connecticut 3,565,287 221,489 196.2% 18,447
10 Oregon 4,217,737 215,474 169.0% 12,837
11 Delaware 973,764 215,271 169.5% 23,710
12 New York 19,453,561 215,157 185.2% 23,496
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 213,292 165.8% 19,434
14 Washington 7,614,893 209,723 172.9% 14,519
15 Virginia 8,535,519 209,664 177.1% 16,635
16 California 39,512,223 206,251 176.0% 18,186
17 West Virginia 1,792,147 205,487 143.2% 21,914
18 Minnesota 5,639,632 202,958 168.9% 20,372
19 Florida 21,477,737 202,660 162.3% 24,196
20 Colorado 5,758,736 196,894 171.9% 19,913
21 Illinois 12,671,821 195,193 164.6% 21,173
22 New Mexico 2,096,829 192,459 171.2% 20,039
23 Texas 28,995,881 192,315 146.3% 19,466
24 Michigan 9,986,857 190,268 145.4% 20,661
25 Iowa 3,155,070 189,556 151.6% 21,074
26 South Dakota 884,659 189,426 147.9% 23,218
27 North Carolina 10,488,084 189,262 148.1% 20,313
28 Alaska 731,545 187,426 144.3% 23,557
29 Kansas 2,913,314 187,036 146.0% 21,325
30 Nebraska 1,934,408 185,698 153.6% 20,807
31 Georgia 10,617,423 184,591 130.4% 20,349
32 South Carolina 5,148,714 183,181 135.9% 23,812
33 Arizona 7,278,717 182,798 150.7% 22,610
34 Wisconsin 5,822,434 181,808 163.4% 24,051
35 Arkansas 3,017,804 180,925 130.9% 22,798
36 Ohio 11,689,100 179,703 142.6% 20,693
37 Alabama 4,903,185 178,181 118.9% 22,197
38 Utah 3,205,958 177,790 146.6% 24,648
39 Kentucky 4,467,673 177,535 136.9% 22,712
40 Indiana 6,732,219 175,450 132.0% 21,899
41 Nevada 3,080,156 174,530 146.7% 19,366
42 Idaho 1,787,065 171,576 118.0% 19,272
43 Missouri 6,137,428 171,258 136.5% 19,646
44 Tennessee 6,829,174 170,276 135.2% 24,541
45 Montana 1,068,778 169,554 139.4% 20,209
46 Oklahoma 3,956,971 168,078 139.6% 21,557
47 Mississippi 2,976,149 167,455 122.1% 22,078
48 North Dakota 762,062 164,470 136.8% 26,141
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 160,191 126.0% 22,065
50 Wyoming 578,759 154,583 122.3% 22,557

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Homelessness in Idaho Compares to the Rest of the Country

Homelessness is on the rise in the United States. According to a study published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the number of Americans experiencing homlessness has grown each year since 2015. As of January 2020, there were an estimated 580,466 Americans experiencing homelessness. Though the exact effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on America’s […]
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 5.0 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Mississippi. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 58 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 25, the U.S. has sent 660,939,155 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 201.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arizona Health
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans
newslincolncounty.com

Another update on the spread of Covid-19 cases – 17 deaths so far…

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,953, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA reported 19,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 590,270.
OREGON STATE
WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much has your community received so far?

CINCINNATI — Snow showers brought some light accumulations to the Cincinnati area Friday and it's not done yet. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // SCHOOL CLOSINGS. As of 6p.m. Friday, here's the latest snowfall totals for areas throughout the Tri-State:. Georgetown, Ohio: 3 inches. Sharonville, Ohio: 3 inches.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Job Openings

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market is far from pre-pandemic norms in at least one other key measure – labor supply.  The U.S. is currently grappling with […]
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

95K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy