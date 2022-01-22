ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, ME

These Are the Counties In the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0dsmrLF600 After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 221.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 213.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 242.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 13.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Portland-South Portland, ME, metro area consists of Cumberland County, York County, and Sagadahoc County. In the past week, there were an average of 86.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Portland residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 78.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Portland residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Portland-South Portland metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in York County. There were an average of 89.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in York County during the past week, the most of the three counties in Portland with available data.

Case growth in the Portland metro area varies at the county level. In Sagadahoc County, for example, there were an average of 56.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Portland and more than the case growth rate in York County.

Just as York County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Portland area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of January 20, there were a total of 13,268.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in York County, the most of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 20,769.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In York County, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending January 20. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 20 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 13 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 York County 204,316 89.5 89.1 13,268.7 99.4
2 Cumberland County 292,307 87.1 75.5 11,106.1 97.5
3 Sagadahoc County 35,452 56.9 41.9 9,421.2 67.7

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most New Job Openings

The U.S. is currently grappling with a massive labor shortage. Due largely to the pandemic, millions of workers have decided to retire, over 1 million mothers of school-age children have left the workforce, and there are about 2 million fewer working-age immigrants in the country. Meanwhile, American workers – primarily in low-wage sectors – continue […]
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Homelessness in Maine Compares to the Rest of the Country

Homelessness is on the rise in the United States. According to a study published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the number of Americans experiencing homlessness has grown each year since 2015. As of January 2020, there were an estimated 580,466 Americans experiencing homelessness. Though the exact effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on America’s […]
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, ME
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Cumberland County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Health
York County, ME
Government
York County, ME
Health
Cumberland County, ME
Health
Portland, ME
Government
County
York County, ME
State
Maine State
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Best Highways In America

The Forbes Bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed just before President Biden made a trip to the city during which he talked about the need to upgrade America’s infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) is his first move to begin the rebuilding. The legislation includes plans to address the fact that one in […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Small City For High Tech

High tech jobs, high tech development, high tech schools, and high tech companies are often associated with the large West Coast cities in and around San Francisco and Seattle. Microsoft and Amazon are headquartered in Seattle. Alphabet is in Mountain View.  Meta Platforms (previously Facebook) is located in Menlo Park. Many of the largest venture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

95K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy