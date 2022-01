Claudia Germain, a school principal from Westbury, New York, recalls the discrimination her daughter, Tyler, now 24 years old, faced in school. "I can remember when my daughter was in second grade, a group of Caucasian girls told my daughter she could not sit with them because her hair was not straight," says Germain. Tyler was a new student in a new neighborhood and being excluded because she was Black was painful. Germain felt for her. "I felt that I put her in a bad position by moving to this new neighborhood," she says. It is something that still hurts.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO