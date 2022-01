CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What would the Lakers even look like without LeBron James and Anthony Davis?. The answer was supposed to be obvious, and it seemed that way at the start of the season: Russell Westbrook has shouldered such a load in the past. But as the 33-year-old has struggled to find his footing with his fourth franchise in as many years, the volume has only turned up on an uncomfortable suggestion – that his best, MVP-level days are long behind him.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO