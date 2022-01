For COVID-19 therapies, there is limited supply and high demand, meaning it is difficult for most to access new antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies. Prescription-only antiviral drugs Paxlovid, by Pfizer, and Merck’s Molnupiravir are for people who have mild to moderate COVID-19 but are at high risk of their illness progressing to severe disease. They are to be taken within five days of symptom onset.

