ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

'A no-brainer for me': Former Rays pitching guru Dewey Robinson on joining the Pirates and much more

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 21—The morning after a lengthy dinner that led to him becoming the Pirates' special adviser for pitching development, Dewey Robinson felt uncomfortable. Not with joining the Pirates, mind you. As a matter of fact, Robinson couldn't wait to get started, a weighty statement considering the longtime pitching guru's qualifications and...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Former Pirates OF Gene Clines Passes At 75

Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gene Clines, a member of the first all-minority starting lineup in baseball history and their 1971 World Series champions, has died at age 75. Clines played five seasons for the Pirates (1970-74), who drafted him in the sixth round out of Richmond (Calif.) Ells High School...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Dewey Robinson
Person
Derek Shelton
Lancaster Online

The Yankees and Mets are both waiting on shortstop prospects, but for very different reasons

It’s becoming increasingly rare for teams to win at the Major League level without a shortstop. Even if your shortstop isn’t a stratospheric superstar, getting either superb glove work or pumped up power is basically a requirement now. While Atlanta won the World Series with Dansby Swanson — maybe the 12th or 13th best shortstop in the game — his 27 home runs and two in the World Series were more than enough to get them over the hump, especially when paired with his steady defense and all-world teammates.
MLB
Derrick

Former Pirate outfielder Clines dies at age 75

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 75. Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lancaster Online

Logan O'Hoppe has always been a catcher, and that won't change with the Phillies

Jan. 27—Since the first time he walked into Barbara Accomando's classroom, even before that, Logan O'Hoppe has been a catcher. So one day a few years ago, over lunch at St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, N.Y., the teacher asked her former student what he finds so appealing about the most demanding position on a baseball field.
MLB
Lancaster Online

Paul Zeise: Paul Zeise's sports chat transcript: 01.27.22

Tom Z: Paul..now the QB-less Steelers begin the long walk in the AFC Desert, wistfully looking at the Oasis' of Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Wilson, Jackson and Watson(?). How do they stay relevant?. Zeise: In the time between Bradshaw and Ben the Steelers made the playoffs a bunch, got to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Rays#Guru
Lancaster Online

New GM Adofo-Mensah gets to work, says what he wants in next Vikings coach

As new Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told it in his introductory news conference on Thursday, he logged off his first Zoom interview with the team on Jan. 17 convinced he'd met his match. "I was catching up with [Browns GM Andrew Berry] afterward, and I was just like, 'Man,...
NFL
FanSided

New York Yankees may have just hired Aaron Boone’s replacement

Manager Aaron Boone may have been put on notice by the New York Yankees with their most recent hiring. There was some thought that Aaron Boone wouldn’t be back with the New York Yankees in 2022. The two sides disguised the situation after the 2021 season was through, ultimately deciding to keep the skipper but make some changes to the coaching staff around him.
MLB
Lancaster Online

OLSH basketball breaks WPIAL record with 53rd consecutive win

Jan. 29—It couldn't have been easy to win 50-some consecutive games. But the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys basketball team certainly did make it look easy most of the way to setting a WPIAL record for longest winning streak. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a small...
NFL
Lancaster Online

Friday's Transactions

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Chris Forbes director of player development, Jesse Stender assistant director of player development, Tim Batesole coordinator/minor league, Avery Griggs coordinator player development/pro scouting assistant, Steve Foster director of pitching operations, Flint Wallace coordinator of pitching strategies, Doug Linton pitching coordinator, Darin Everson hitting coordinator, Michael Ramirez Latin American hitting coordinator, Mark Strittmatter field and catching coordinator, Trevor Swartz physical performance coordinator and Arnaldo Gomez assistant rehab coordinator; Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach, Jordan Pacheco hitting coach, Hoshito Mizutani trainer and Phil Bailey physical performance coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach, Kelsey Branstetter trainer and Mason Rook physical performance coach for Hartford (Double-A Northeast); Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Zach Osborne hitting coach and Coy Coker trainer for Spokane (High-A West); Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Justin Wilson trainer for Fresno (Low-A West).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lancaster Online

Joe Manniello's NFL conference championship picks

What will the NFL do for an encore after one of the most memorable divisional weekends in history? It can’t be topped, but there should be enough excitement as we find out who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. If Kansas City wins, we’re guaranteed an interesting big game: Either a rematch from its Super Bowl against the 49ers just two seasons ago, or a battle with the Rams in their home building, the second straight year KC would have to face its Super Bowl opponent in its own building. Wild. Then again, considering it’s the unpredictable NFL, maybe Joe Burrow and the Bengals will throw a wrench into those plans.
NFL
Lancaster Online

Eagles draft: Which Senior Bowl position groups should you watch most closely?

Jan. 28—The Eagles' scouting department will be on the road for the next week or so. Between the East-West Shrine Bowl practices starting Saturday in Las Vegas and the Senior Bowl's first day on Monday in Mobile, Ala., the 2022 NFL draft process is starting in earnest with a chance to evaluate prospects against other draft hopefuls.
NFL
Lancaster Online

NFL should change overtime rules [letter]

I had the pleasure of watching one of the best football games that I’ve witnessed in many years. On Jan. 23, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills to a tie at the end of four quarters in a quarterback battle for the ages. If the Super Bowl is supposed to be a battle between the best NFL teams, we may have already witnessed it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy