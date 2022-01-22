'A no-brainer for me': Former Rays pitching guru Dewey Robinson on joining the Pirates and much more

What will the NFL do for an encore after one of the most memorable divisional weekends in history? It can’t be topped, but there should be enough excitement as we find out who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. If Kansas City wins, we’re guaranteed an interesting big game: Either a rematch from its Super Bowl against the 49ers just two seasons ago, or a battle with the Rams in their home building, the second straight year KC would have to face its Super Bowl opponent in its own building. Wild. Then again, considering it’s the unpredictable NFL, maybe Joe Burrow and the Bengals will throw a wrench into those plans.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO