Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sunny skies but temperatures still well below average

By Ethan Foster
wtva.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the past days and will persist in our region for the next couple of days. This has given our area some gradual clearing and very cold temperatures. Winds become lighter and variable...

Ozarks First.com

Saturday, January 29 Morning Forecast

This morning, it will feel like 12 degrees in Springfield, so you will need to bundle up! Winds are picking up and will continue to gust in the 20s throughout the next several days. A few clouds will sweep south into the area today, but mostly sunny skies are on tap. A cold front will sweep through Sunday, keeping temperatures steady in the 50s. By Monday, it will feel like Springfield with temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s! After the warm-up, temperatures will begin to tumble as the next potential for winter weather in the middle of next week. Rain showers are expected, Tuesday, then a wintry mix Wednesday turning into snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these storms, such as amounts and the type of precipitation that will follow. We do know that the week will be frigid to end on.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
A chilly Saturday and then a milder Sunday

Canadian high pressure continues its control on our area. We have seen the passage of a cold front overnight and this has brought into our area some well below the normal temperatures for this afternoon across our area. We saw most of the high temperatures in the 40s and wind chills have been in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: From below to above average, warm air settles in

Enjoy the sunshine and the warmer temperatures as we transition into the weekend. Temperatures climbed into the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon under abundant sunshine as high pressure took over. Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s once again. We gain a lot of that...
KSNT

Well above average temperatures today with mostly sunny skies

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a light breeze out of the west. Temperatures this afternoon will warm up pleasantly into the middle to upper 50s. That’s roughly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year! Clear skies will then be expected heading into the evening hours with lows in the middle 20s.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly Saturday morning warming up to low 50s

A very pleasant weather weekend in Kansas City begins a little on the chilly side, with temperatures in the 20s with upper teens on the east side of metro. We should warm up into the low 50s later today with sunshine and winds out of the west that could gust to near 20 miles per hour. Enjoy this weather for the next 72 hours or so as big changes loom mid-week with the approach of our next winter weather system.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox5atlanta.com

Saturday morning forecast

Beware of black ice on roadways. Cold temperatures with sunshine as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.
KETK / FOX51 News

Saturday Forecast: Sunny skies, much warmer weekend

TODAY: Sunshine, breezy, milder. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Breeze keeps temperatures slightly warmer than Saturday morning. Lows: middle to upper 30s and around 40. Wind: SW 10 mph. SUNDAY: Breezy, mostly sunny, & warmer. High: 68. Wind: SW 15 mph. MONDAY: Clouds increase with a 30% to 40% chance of […]
WGN TV

Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds

CHICAGO — A cold weekend across Chicagoland. Saturday expect a little bit of sunshine to start then mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. We could see a few flurries for northern locations close to the Wisconsin boarder, besides that they rest of us will stay cloudy and dry. Highs will barely creep into the low 20s.
cbs4indy.com

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for central Indiana this weekend

With 1-2″ of snow across central Indiana, Friday was the biggest snow of the season in the I-70 corridor. Temperatures will fall into the single-digit overnight so roads will stay icy. Sunshine returns Saturday and it will be last bitter cold day for a while, with highs in the 20s. Sunny skies are also forecast for Sunday and a warming trend will start with highs in the 30s. This will be the first dry weekend of the year. Indianapolis has not had a dry weekend since late November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sunny but chilly Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start is in store for Saturday but we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon. TODAY: Temperatures start out in the single digits with wind chill values below zero. Skies stay mostly clear for the day with lots of sunshine as high pressure moves across the state. It will stay on the chilly side with highs in the 20s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 29th, 2022

WAVE News - Friday evening, January 28, 2022. PRP parent’s patience runs thin after fifth gun incident at high school. On Thursday, yet another incident at the school brought the list of gun incidents up to 17 for the district. Unlicensed plumber pleads not guilty; more complaints filed. Updated:...
