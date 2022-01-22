Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

Palladium futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, with prices settling at their highest since September, with rising tensions over Ukraine prompting concerns of a possible disruption to supplies of the metal from Russia, which is the world's largest producer. "An all-out conflict with Russia would exasperate an already critical supply issue in the palladium space," said Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global. March palladium climbed $161.70, or 7.4%, to settle at $2,350.60 an ounce on Comex, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 7, according to FactSet data.

