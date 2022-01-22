ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly. The capital city had 11,227...

104.1 WIKY

Bulgaria posts record of more than 11,000 daily COVID-19 cases

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria reported a record 11,181 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant. The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 91 deaths. Bulgaria’s tally of...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Omicron sub-lineage has apparent transmission advantage – UKHSA

LONDON (Reuters) – The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 strain, Britain’s UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain reports 72,727 new COVID cases, 296 deaths

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed. Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period. Reporting by Alistair Smout...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Tokyo Rose
104.1 WIKY

Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday. The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval, the ministry said. Financial details of the deal, which...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers

(Reuters) – Scientists on Friday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments in the wake of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. In a letter, also addressed to the British health, trade, business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle at their highest since October 2014. "The market remains extremely tight and geopolitical concerns -- namely the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine - will be the real drivers of markets in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.75, or 2%, to settle at $87.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Palladium futures rally to highest finish since September on threat to global supplies

Palladium futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, with prices settling at their highest since September, with rising tensions over Ukraine prompting concerns of a possible disruption to supplies of the metal from Russia, which is the world's largest producer. "An all-out conflict with Russia would exasperate an already critical supply issue in the palladium space," said Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global. March palladium climbed $161.70, or 7.4%, to settle at $2,350.60 an ounce on Comex, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 7, according to FactSet data.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A beach in eastern Thailand was declared a disaster area on Saturday as oil leaking from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand continued to wash ashore and blacken the sand. The leak from the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Russia’s daily Covid-19 count soars above 110,000

The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Russia has spiked above 110,000 as the highly contagious Omicron variant races through the country. On Saturday, the state coronavirus task force reported 113,122 new infections over the past 24 hours – an all-time high and a sevenfold increase from early in the month, when daily case counts were about 15,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH

