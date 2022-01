The United Red Storm boys opened play in the LTC Tourney with a 50-39 win over Kewanee Weathersfield. The Red Storm opened up a 10-7 first quarter lead behind 4 from Cormaic Flynn. Abel Wilson pumped in 10 in the second quarter as United extended their lead to 31-17 at the half. A 6-4 third quarter advantage moved the lead to 16 after three and the Red Storm would cruise home. Nolan Leffler, Cormaic Flynn and Abel Wilson all finished with 15 while Aiden Parkins and Colin Jenks had 2 each. AJ Jenk added 1. The Red Storm will next play on Saturday at Galva vs Princeville at 3:30.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO