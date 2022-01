“Few things in the automotive industry are as anticipated as the arrival of an all-new Mercedes-Benz SL model,” says Michael Harley in Forbes. The new SL, developed with AMG, Mercedes’ renowned performance wing, is no exception. It is the culmination of luxury, masterful engineering and technological innovation in “one beautifully sculpted package”. Not that pedestrians will have long to admire it, says Hannah Elliott on Bloomberg. It may have the good looks to rival any modern Porsche or Chevrolet, but with a 4.0 litre V8 engine under the bonnet, passers-by won’t be able to keep their eye on it for long.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO