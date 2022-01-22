ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUBwn_0dsmiUcW00
Virus Outbreak China Workers from the restaurant industry line up for their covid tests in Beijing, China, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Seven planes took off, according to the website of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport. It said four were due to arrive Sunday.

Access to Xi’an, a city of 13 million people about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus’s delta variant.

The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy that aims to keep the virus out of China by finding and isolating every infected person. It suspended access to Xi'an and other cities after outbreaks were found.

Nationwide, China reported 63 new confirmed infections in the 24 hours through midnight Friday. That included 10 in Beijing and six in the neighboring port city of Tianjin.

China’s official death toll stands at 4,636 out of 105,547 confirmed cases.

Xi’an has reported 2,053 cases since Dec. 9. None were reported Friday.

Airline passengers who want to leave Xi’an are required to show a negative test within the past 48 hours, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It said people from areas deemed at high risk for infection were barred from the airport.

Authorities said Jan. 16 restrictions on low-risk areas of Xi’an had been lifted at least in part. People who had been confined to their homes in other areas were allowed out to buy daily necessities.

The severity of the lockdown on Xi’an prompted complaints about food shortages. A pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage outside a hospital after being refused admission, reportedly because she lacked a valid virus test.

Authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year’s most important family holiday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xi An#Food Shortages#Beijing#Western China#Chinese#Ap#Communist Party#Xinhua News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Week

Flights to and from Xi'an resume as China eases lockdown

Seven planes took off from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in China on Saturday, the first flights since Beijing imposed a strict COVID-19 lockdown on the city last month, The Associated Press reported. The first inbound flights are expected to arrive at the airport Sunday. According to AP, China has followed...
WORLD
The Independent

US denies Chinese media claims of trying to ‘maliciously disrupt and spoil’ Winter Olympics

The US has rejected claims made by China’s state-run media that it was “working on a plan” to push athletes to play passively in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and “politicise the international sports event”.The China Daily newspaper made the claims in a report published on Friday, citing unnamed sources.“The sources said the plan is to incite athletes from various countries to express their discontent toward China, play passively in competition and even refuse to take part,” the report said.Washington would compensate the athletes involved in “the plan” and then mobilise resources to “protect the personal reputation” of these...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

First aid flight leaves for Tonga after big volcano eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to leave after the Pacific nation’s main runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment. Australia was also preparing to send two C-17 planes with humanitarian supplies. The flights were due to arrive in Tonga on Thursday afternoon. U.N. humanitarian officials report more than 80% of Tonga’s population have been impacted by the volcano’s eruption. Homes were destroyed, drinking water was polluted by volcanic ash, and the single fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga with the world was likely severed.
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Britain reports 72,727 new COVID cases, 296 deaths

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed. Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period. Reporting by Alistair Smout...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
75K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy