Thomas Tuchel Confirms Spurs Match is 'Way Too Early' for Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues' match against Tottenham Hotspur will come too soon for Trevoh Chalobah to make his return from injury.

The defender has been out with a muscle injury since Chelsea's clash against Liverpool on January 2nd.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League London derby, Tuchel confirmed that the match has come 'way too early' for Chalobah to be involved.

Instead, it looks like Chalobah could target a return to action against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round after he returned to training for the Blues this week.

Speaking on the chances of Chalobah being involved against Spurs, Tuchel confirmed that he will not play.

"Trevoh Chalobah is back in team training but also way too early to play the game on Sunday. Nobody is coming back, it’s the same squad.” Tuchel said.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that the Blues were targetting a return to action for the defender against Spurs, Chalobah will not be in the squad to face the Blues' London rivals.

The Blues have been light at the back as Andreas Christensen was ruled out of the recent matches after testing positive for Covid-19, with Chalobah also absent through injury but it has been revealed that neither will return to action on Sunday.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell also remain sidelined as Chelsea face selection frustration in defence which could see Malang Sarr called back into action for Tuchel's side.

