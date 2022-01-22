ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

US grill company apologizes for mistimed Meat Loaf recipe-of-the-week

By PA Media/dpa
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Los Angeles — US grill-maker Weber has offered its “deepest apologies” to customers after sending a recipe-of-the-week email for barbecue meatloaf on the same day as US rocker Meat...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
treblezine.com

R.I.P. Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf has died, according to a report from the BBC. He was 74. His family broke the news in a post on Facebook, which reads in part, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. … From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
DALLAS, TX
101wkqx.com

Oops: Weber Grill apologizes for ill-timed recipe share…

Weber Grills sent their e-mail database a tasty meatloaf recipe on Thursday morning. Unfortunately for them, it was also the day that we found out the singer of the same name had passed away. Oops. The Palatine-based company apologized for the gaff: “At the time we shared this recipe with...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#American
MarketWatch

McDonald's takes inspiration from customer orders for next limited-time menu

After a period in which celebrity names like Mariah Carey and BTS showed up on the McDonald's Corp. menu as much as the Big Mac, the fast-food giant has taken inspiration from its less famous customers for the next limited-time menu. Starting Jan. 31, "Menu Hacks," which mixes and matches different menu items into one dish, will be available on the app and at participating restaurants. Examples include the Hash Brown McMuffin, made with a hash brown on a Sausage, Egg & Cheese McMuffin, and the Crunchy Double, which puts a six-piece McNugget order with barbecue sauce inside a double cheeseburger. Recently, McDonald's has had a string of "Famous Orders," meal deals created through partnerships with celebrity names that drove interest and sales. McDonald's is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. The stock has gained 17.6% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12%.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Steak 'N Shake Is So Cheap

There's arguably no restaurant chain more unequivocally American in its intent than Steak 'n Shake. The dining establishment channels the aesthetics of classic '50s diners. It specializes in making giant milkshakes and greasy Steakburgers that taste the same at every location. Steak 'n Shake has its roots in the Midwest...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
realitytitbit.com

Why Gino from 90 Day Fiance suddenly lost his engineering job

Gino Palazzolo had to suddenly up and leave his previous job, meaning he was likely just left with his TLC salary for income. But why did he have to wave goodbye to his previous role?. Hoping to start a family with his long-distance girlfriend, Jasmine Pined, fans have watched the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy