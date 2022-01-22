ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have to be Ready for Spurs Clash After Two Days Rest

By Nick Emms
 7 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has challenged his Chelsea side to be ready to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after giving his side two days off to rest following a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues boss decided to give his players two days off to rest after Tuesday's match.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, Tuchel said his side must be ready after their rest.

When reflecting on Tuesday's result, the boss admitted that they were not showing the right attitude in Brighton.

The mindset and attitude was always on the level it needs to be. After the loss against Man City the gap opened up enormously for us, playing two games later on a Tuesday again. I could see and feel from myself and the team that some emotions took over, maybe frustration, maybe disappointment in whatever," he said.

"It was hard for us on this particular day to reach our top level as a team. Whatever the top level means. We did not expect in general that we will play overwhelming, exciting match because there was a very strong opponent who has a style of play that makes you underperform sometimes.

"This was the very first time, when it happens for the first time we should not make a bigger deal out of it than it is."

The Blues boss then continued to challenge his side to be ready for the match on Sunday and admitted that they must show the right mentality if they are to come out of the match with victory at Stamford Bridge.

"We had two days off now and two days to prepare to be ready on Sunday." he concluded.

