January 17, 2022, marks the 300th anniversary of the Burnetsfield Patent. The earliest European settlers in the Mohawk Valley came from what is now southwest Germany. Under near-constant threat of destruction, whether from multiple wars, invasions, or the plague, in the near hundred years leading up to the 18th century, the southwest German population experienced extreme hardship. In some cases, entire towns and villages were wiped out. Commercial crops in the vineyards either failed or were destroyed. Invading French armies added to the hardship by burdening residents with housing and supporting soldiers albeit with scant family resources forcing many German homeowners to flee.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO