Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expecting an Ambitious Tottenham Hotspur Side at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he expects an ambitious Tottenham Hotspur side to arrive at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues will face Spurs for the third time this month, having previously played them twice in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Tuchel's side will head into the fixture off the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion during the week.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the media ahead of the London derby, Tuchel said that he expects Antonio Conte's side to be ambitious in their trip to Stamford Bridge.

“You have to ask him. The last three results and last games was like this. We have to make sure it is a third time like this.

"Of course we should not get confused by this comment about the last matches and the ambition in which they will show up.

"He prepares his team to win and to beat us, that is very sure. That’s why it is not so important what he says about the last games..”

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea knocked Spurs out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the month thanks to their 3-0 win on aggregate.

Kai Havertz's early strike and Ben Davies' own goal ensured the Blues took a 2-0 lead into the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the game just a week later and ensured he booked his side a spot in the final at Wembley next month, where they will face Liverpool in Tuchel's fourth final as manager of the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube