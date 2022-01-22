ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expecting an Ambitious Tottenham Hotspur Side at Stamford Bridge

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he expects an ambitious Tottenham Hotspur side to arrive at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues will face Spurs for the third time this month, having previously played them twice in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Tuchel's side will head into the fixture off the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion during the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaYco_0dsmi37O00
IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the media ahead of the London derby, Tuchel said that he expects Antonio Conte's side to be ambitious in their trip to Stamford Bridge.

“You have to ask him. The last three results and last games was like this. We have to make sure it is a third time like this.

"Of course we should not get confused by this comment about the last matches and the ambition in which they will show up.

"He prepares his team to win and to beat us, that is very sure. That’s why it is not so important what he says about the last games..”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SGax_0dsmi37O00
IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea knocked Spurs out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the month thanks to their 3-0 win on aggregate.

Kai Havertz's early strike and Ben Davies' own goal ensured the Blues took a 2-0 lead into the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the game just a week later and ensured he booked his side a spot in the final at Wembley next month, where they will face Liverpool in Tuchel's fourth final as manager of the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
Yardbarker

Petr Cech Offers Insight Into Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel's Personality

Petr Cech insists what you see with Thomas Tuchel during press conference and on the touchline is exactly who he is. The Chelsea head coach has become an extremely popular since his arrival in January 2021. Tuchel came in during a challenging period during a tricky spell of emotions between the supporters and board.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Eyes Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as he looks to make history as part of the first Blues side to lift the trophy. Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Abu Dhabi in February to compete in the tournament following last season's Champions League triumph. Speaking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
811
Followers
6K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy