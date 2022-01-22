ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger Deserves Praise Amid New Contract Uncertainty

By Rob Calcutt
 7 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that Antonio Rudiger deserves praise despite the recent uncertainty over his potential new contract at the club.

He joined the Blues from Serie A side Roma in 2017 and has now established himself as one of their most crucial players.

However, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but it is believed that talks between him and the club have taken place to potentially extend his stay in west London.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Tuchel revealed that he believes the German defender deserves praise despite uncertainty surrounding his situation at the Blues.

“You know how I was full of praise for him, well deserved. You know how important he is, I said many times.

"This is the importance he has, he deserves at the moment. The talks, negotiations are ongoing. No news. If we talk about the if, if it happens.”

Since the start of the month, Rudiger has had the chance to speak to other clubs regarding a move away from Chelsea once his contract expires.

He has had a lot of interest prior to the January transfer window and it seemed as though he was set to leave after a breakdown in talks with the European Champions.

However, it is now believed that he will wait until the summer to make a final decision on his future, which could see him leave Tuchel's side after five years.

