Man Caught Touching Himself Inside Baton Rouge Hospital, His 8th Obscenity Arrest

It's not usually a good sign when a police officer shows up at your door, but for one South Dakota woman, it was a pleasant surprise. Anastasia Elsinger recently ordered some grub from Arby's on DoorDash. After waiting patiently for her order to arrive, Elsinger noticed via the app that her delivery driver had stopped a few blocks down the road from her home.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO