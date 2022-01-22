Man Caught Touching Himself Inside Baton Rouge Hospital, His 8th Obscenity Arrest
A man with a history of exposing himself in public was arrested again after an incident at a Baton...965kvki.com
A man with a history of exposing himself in public was arrested again after an incident at a Baton...965kvki.com
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0