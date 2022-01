The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst it has ever been, with cases surging throughout the nation thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant. In a recent press conference, Oregon Health & Science University’s (OHSU) Peter Graven estimated about 65 percent of all Oregonians do not have immunity against omicron due to not being up to date with their booster shot or being unvaccinated, meaning that “a majority of Oregon” could get infected with the virus as it sweeps through the state. Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines said that “most of us are going to encounter omicron” and experience mild symptoms, while “some” will experience more severe cases, hospitalization, and death.

