UAE Space Agency Plans on Establishing Economic Zone at Masdar City

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Teams of autonomous aircraft that train and learn to execute increasingly complex missions will give our military and allies intelligent, affordable mass. The intersection of AI, autonomy, and aircraft is transformational to the battlefield and national security — and is required to maintain global stability in an increasingly unstable world. One only needs to look at recent headlines around the world to see our relative global stability and peace is under immense threat. Shield AI has marshalled the talent, resources, and resolve to meaningfully work on these issues and is actively working with our allies to help them solve their most pressing security problems," said Bob Harward, Shield AI's Executive Vice President for International Business and Strategy.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO