The number of deer killed during Missouri's hunting season has been tallied, and I have to be honest with you, I would have never predicted the number to be this high. According to news-leader.com out of Springfield, Missouri, the number of deer killed during this year's hunting season is approximately 293,670. Nearly 300,000 deer as the season has ended which puts this year's total slightly behind last year which had a total of 297,214. In the article, they go on to say...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO