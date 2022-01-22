ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday. The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted...

Dr M admitted to hospital, second time this month

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital, according to a spokesperson for him on Saturday (Jan 22). The spokesperson said Dr Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute (IJN) but gave no details. This...
S.Korea reports 17,542 new COVID cases, new daily record -KDCA

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 17,542 new coronavirus cases for Friday, another daily record after posting 16,096 a day before, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
Iran sentences French national to 8 years’ jail for spying – TV

PARIS (Reuters) -An Iranian court on Tuesday convicted French national Benjamin Briere of espionage, sentencing him to eight years in prison, BFM TV reported. Briere, 36, has been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam – a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images – in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border.
PM accused of lying over animal charity Nowzad’s Afghan rescue as emails surface

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying about the hand he played in the evacuation of an animal welfare charity from Afghanistan after emails surfaced suggesting he “authorised” UK assistance.The Prime Minister has previously denied that he intervened to bring Nowzad staff and animals to Britain during the Allied withdrawal in August, which was taking place amid a Taliban takeover of Kabul.But after a whistleblower leaked email exchanges to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, political rivals have accused the Conservative Party leader of failing to tell the truth.The evidence published on Wednesday shows an official in the private office of...
Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
Prime Minister under pressure to explain role in Afghan animal airlift

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to explain his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan amid reports he did influence their removal from Kabul – despite his denials.No 10 has repeatedly said Mr Johnson had no involvement in pushing for help for the charity Nowzad, after accusations that officials’ time was taken up supporting the charity rather than people who could have been brought to the UK.Leaked emails surfaced on Wednesday in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite Mr Johnson previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.And Sky...
UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
Seoul: N Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea in its sixth weapons launch this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew. North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration amid long-stalled nuclear talks.The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North's economy, which was already battered by crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.The...
People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
Western diplomats begin humanitarian talks with Taliban in Norway

OSLO (Reuters) – U.S. and European diplomats began talks with representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Monday on how to alleviate the country’s humanitarian crisis. With millions of Afghans at risk of starvation this winter as poverty deepens, Norway is facilitating the meetings https://www.reuters.com/world/taliban-delegation-due-norway-humanitarian-talks-2022-01-21. Norway and its...
China says UN rights chief welcome in Xinjiang but not for investigation

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said the United Nations human rights chief is welcome to visit Xinjiang but not for the purpose of an investigation, when asked about a report the commissioner was invited to come in the first half of 2022. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said...
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp, sources tell Reuters

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou. Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet,...
French investigators to head soon to Saudi Arabia for Dakar rally probe – source

PARIS (Reuters) – French investigators are preparing to go to Saudi Arabia soon as part of their probe into incidents targeting French nationals that have marred the Dakar sports car rally, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. French anti-terrorism prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation earlier...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – With thousands of people locked down in tiny apartments, government quarantine centres filling up and many businesses shuttered, Hong Kong is scrambling to sustain a zero-COVID policy that has turned one of the world’s most densely packed cities into one of the most isolated. DEATHS AND...
