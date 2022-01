Almost nine million Americans called in sick with Covid during the first two weeks of the year, new data has revealed. The Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey that was released on Wednesday showed that 8.8 million people missed work because of Covid between 29 December and 10 January. Three million called in sick because of reasons related to Covid-19 between 1 and 13 December, 65 per cent fewer than at the beginning of the new year after the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus had been spreading around the country. It’s unclear how many out of the 8.8...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO