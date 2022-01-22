ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday. The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Dr M admitted to hospital, second time this month

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital, according to a spokesperson for him on Saturday (Jan 22). The spokesperson said Dr Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute (IJN) but gave no details. This...
WORLD
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahathir Mohamad
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

PM accused of lying over animal charity Nowzad’s Afghan rescue as emails surface

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying about the hand he played in the evacuation of an animal welfare charity from Afghanistan after emails surfaced suggesting he “authorised” UK assistance.The Prime Minister has previously denied that he intervened to bring Nowzad staff and animals to Britain during the Allied withdrawal in August, which was taking place amid a Taliban takeover of Kabul.But after a whistleblower leaked email exchanges to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, political rivals have accused the Conservative Party leader of failing to tell the truth.The evidence published on Wednesday shows an official in the private office of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prime Minister under pressure to explain role in Afghan animal airlift

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to explain his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan amid reports he did influence their removal from Kabul – despite his denials.No 10 has repeatedly said Mr Johnson had no involvement in pushing for help for the charity Nowzad, after accusations that officials’ time was taken up supporting the charity rather than people who could have been brought to the UK.Leaked emails surfaced on Wednesday in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite Mr Johnson previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.And Sky...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Malaysian#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters
The Independent

UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
POLITICS
The Independent

Seoul: N Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea in its sixth weapons launch this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew. North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration amid long-stalled nuclear talks.The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North's economy, which was already battered by crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.The...
MILITARY
The Independent

People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
b975.com

Amigo shares sink over 50% after insolvency risk warning

(Reuters) – Shares in Amigo Holdings sank more than 50% on Monday after the British subprime lender said its loans unit could enter insolvency if a new business rescue plan was not approved by creditors and in court. Amigo has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer...
STOCKS
b975.com

Mali asks Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed there

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali’s government said on Monday it had asked Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed to the West African nation as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force because it was not consulted and the deployment failed to follow protocol. “The government of Mali notes with...
WORLD
b975.com

Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s junta on Saturday set up an 80-member council to act as a parliament during the country’s transition to elections, according to a decree read on the state broadcaster, following a coup in September that ousted President Alpha Conde. The body, known as the...
WORLD
b975.com

Ukraine reports record 37,351 COVID daily cases – ministry

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine registered a record daily high of 37,351 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. The previous high of 34,408 cases was a day earlier. Ministry data showed 149 new related deaths, putting the total above 100,000. Ukraine’s tally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Yemenis struggle without internet for third day after air strikes

SANAA (Reuters) – Most of Yemen faced a third day without internet on Sunday after air strikes on the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, the main landing point for the country’s undersea web connection, damaged its telecoms infrastructure. In the capital Sanaa, Majid Abdullah said he was unable...
MIDDLE EAST
b975.com

Sefcovic, Truss express wish for positive EU-UK positive ties

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss held talks about Northern Ireland in a “constructive atmosphere” on Monday and affirmed their wish for positive EU-UK relations. In a joint statement, the two agreed that officials would meet again next week...
EUROPE
b975.com

Bosnia risks entering legal and institutional vacuum -corruption watchdog

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia ranks as the third worst country in Europe on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and is at risk of entering a legal and institutional vacuum which could threaten the survival of the state, Transparency International (TI) warned on Tuesday. The Balkan country is going through...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy