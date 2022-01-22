LSU Gymnastics holds intrasquad after Arkansas meet postponed

Kim Mulkey comes in to Bud Walton arena for the second straight year, but this time she will be the head coach of the No. 12 LSU Tigers. Last year at Baylor, Kim Mulkey brought her team into Fayetteville for the BIG 12 / SEC Challenge where Arkansas was victorious 83-78. This year LSU comes into tomorrow’s game 4th in the SEC with a 17-3 (5-2) record after a one point loss to Florida on the 23rd. The Tigers are led by sharp shooter Khayla Pointer who averages 19 points 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Pointer had 35 points in the loss to Florida. Two other players to keep an eye on are 5th year Senior Alexis Morris and Grad Student Faustine Aifuwa. Morris is averaging 14.3 points per game and Faustine averages 10.4 points per game. Coach Neighbors eluded to the fact that this team is veteran roster and Coach Mulkey has brought her same style of play over from Baylor. The Tigers don’t shoot the three a lot but they are very effective at the mid range jumpers and thats something you.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO