Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t get any more hyped for Ja Morant after the Memphis Grizzlies guard was named as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference. After Morant and Young were both selected for the All-Star game, Rayford Young (Trae’s father) took to Twitter to share how both players worked hard to earn the recognition. He also recalled how he told Tee Morant (Ja’s dad) that he has nothing to worry about his son since he is sure he would be a superstar in the league.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO