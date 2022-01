Kamaru Usman, the UFC WW champion of the world, does not like the way Conor McGregor conducts himself as a Martial Artist. Conor McGregor is the highest-paid athlete of 2021. However, McGregor is not the ‘notorious’ by just a nickname. His way of life and the reason for quick success in the UFC, have seen him do things that are not taught conventionally. McGregor has disrespected his opponents, their families, their cast, their religions, and even their entire countries.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO