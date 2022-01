Caleb Martin’s eye-opening play this season has many wondering how he was available to the Miami Heat on a two-way contract. But Martin knows how it happened. “Honestly, I wasn’t too surprised just based on my numbers from Charlotte,” Martin said ahead of the Heat’s matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at FTX Arena. “I really don’t blame anybody for not picking me up off waivers. But it’s my job to continue to prove to people that I’m more than that.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO