Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: The Reds Secure a Much Deserved Win
The Reds have had some excellent performances recently, but with heartbreaking ends (and a very noticeable lack of points), so today’s goals and an absolute masterclass in goalkeeping from Rachael Laws are very, very welcome. Liverpool kicked off the game with an early goal from Ceri Holland who took...
Where does a fully-fit Dan Ballard slot into Sunderland’s defence?
Initially I expected Ballard to slot straight in, given how well he started on Wearside. However, I think Tony Mowbray has to tell him that he’s got to earn his place in the side. In my opinion, the Northern Irishman has a huge future at Sunderland, but right now...
Hot Takes: Sunderland start December in the best possible fashion - how many points this month?
At half time on Saturday afternoon, as Sunderland headed for the dressing room after forty five minutes of physical interrogation by Millwall’s team of monsters, did any of the 37,000 home supporters envision that a 3-0 home victory would be the eventual outcome?. We’d been under some intense physical...
How might Sunderland improve their midfield in January?
For the most part, our midfield seems pretty much set. I would suggest that the centre of the pitch is the least of our worries heading into January, although we could easily jig a few things around. The first step has to be managing the talent at our disposal. With...
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, December 5
We’re still a few weeks away from the return of the Premier League, but the EFL Championship has already picked back up!. Most clubs will resume fixtures this coming weekend, but Millwall and Sunderland were already back in action this past weekend to make up for Matchday nine. Former...
Rumour Mongering: Madrid Accept Liverpool Favourites to Sign Bellingham
In Liverpool’s ongoing chase to sign England and Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, the most consistent threat has been cast by Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants regularly talked up as their primary competitors. Every now and then the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
Editorial: Fortune favours the bold – and Saturday’s win could have a lasting impact
I must admit, I was in two minds as to whether it was the right call to play our game against Millwall on Saturday. The fixture had been postponed after the Queen died, as had every other fixture in the championship, but we were the only club to elect to play during the World Cup break.
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 - 1 Reading Women: Spurs stumble against a speedy Reading side
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell to Reading with one of the worst own goals you’ll see all season. Spurs were disconcertingly outpaced and outperformed by the 11th placed side until some late second half substitutes. By then, it was too late. Rehanne Skinner started with the now-typical back four of...
On This Day (6 December 1930): Six-goal Sunderland stun Liverpool in the fog!
The 1930-31 English domestic league season was barely memorable for Sunderland fans. The team were struggling in the first division, despite scoring an abundance of goals - with 174 goals scored in the 42 games they gave a good account of themselves. Thankfully their respite came in the form of...
Phil Foden and England Advance to Showdown with France
Manchester City was well represented in England’s 3-0 win in the round of the 16 over Senegal. Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker were in the starting 11 as all three players played really well. Jack Grealish entered and did his part as the four players from City catapulted England to the next round.
Southampton to make an offer for Ryan Fraser in January
According to Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo, Southampton will submit a transfer offer to Newcastle for winger Ryan Fraser. Fraser was expected to leave Newcastle next summer with his deal expiring on June 2025 but minimal playing opportunities barring injuries from other higher-order players in the Magpies roster. That...
The Not The Five Things: Half Time, Almost
As the year ends with a strangely timed World Cup, an enforced winter break has given our beleaguered troops time to recuperate and no doubt dwell on the first 45% of the season. It’s a season that has certainly had quite the paradox about it: we sit mid-table, which nobody...
Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women Win Over West Ham
After a shock win over Chelsea in the opening match of the season, it’s been a string of frustrating results for the Liverpool FC Women. The performances have been getting better, but Matt Beard’s side was only able to scrape together a paltry two additional points coming into the match with West Ham. Liverpool finally put it all together against the Hammers, finding their offense early before gritting out the win with some solid defending to finish the game off. The win elevated the Reds to 9th in the table.
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Luis Díaz Ready To Return To Training
When Luis Díaz suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in October, it was a huge blow to the Liverpool FC attack. The Colombian winger had been one of the few bright spots during a rough few months of football for the Reds. His loss was felt even more when Diogo Jota was injured just a week later, leaving LFC with only Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Núñez to man the frontline.
Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory
Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...
Denzel Dumfries honored by [rumored team name] links, but also honored to play for [current team]
After his star turn against the USA in their Round of 16 match on Saturday, Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries had to field a couple question regarding transfer rumors, as someone remembered that the 26-year-old has been commonly linked with Chelsea (and others) over the past couple years, including over the summer.
