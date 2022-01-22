ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds

Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: The Reds Secure a Much Deserved Win

The Reds have had some excellent performances recently, but with heartbreaking ends (and a very noticeable lack of points), so today’s goals and an absolute masterclass in goalkeeping from Rachael Laws are very, very welcome. Liverpool kicked off the game with an early goal from Ceri Holland who took...
SB Nation

Where does a fully-fit Dan Ballard slot into Sunderland’s defence?

Initially I expected Ballard to slot straight in, given how well he started on Wearside. However, I think Tony Mowbray has to tell him that he’s got to earn his place in the side. In my opinion, the Northern Irishman has a huge future at Sunderland, but right now...
SB Nation

How might Sunderland improve their midfield in January?

For the most part, our midfield seems pretty much set. I would suggest that the centre of the pitch is the least of our worries heading into January, although we could easily jig a few things around. The first step has to be managing the talent at our disposal. With...
SB Nation

Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, December 5

We’re still a few weeks away from the return of the Premier League, but the EFL Championship has already picked back up!. Most clubs will resume fixtures this coming weekend, but Millwall and Sunderland were already back in action this past weekend to make up for Matchday nine. Former...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Madrid Accept Liverpool Favourites to Sign Bellingham

In Liverpool’s ongoing chase to sign England and Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, the most consistent threat has been cast by Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants regularly talked up as their primary competitors. Every now and then the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1

After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
SB Nation

On This Day (6 December 1930): Six-goal Sunderland stun Liverpool in the fog!

The 1930-31 English domestic league season was barely memorable for Sunderland fans. The team were struggling in the first division, despite scoring an abundance of goals - with 174 goals scored in the 42 games they gave a good account of themselves. Thankfully their respite came in the form of...
SB Nation

Phil Foden and England Advance to Showdown with France

Manchester City was well represented in England’s 3-0 win in the round of the 16 over Senegal. Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker were in the starting 11 as all three players played really well. Jack Grealish entered and did his part as the four players from City catapulted England to the next round.
SB Nation

Southampton to make an offer for Ryan Fraser in January

According to Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo, Southampton will submit a transfer offer to Newcastle for winger Ryan Fraser. Fraser was expected to leave Newcastle next summer with his deal expiring on June 2025 but minimal playing opportunities barring injuries from other higher-order players in the Magpies roster. That...
SB Nation

The Not The Five Things: Half Time, Almost

As the year ends with a strangely timed World Cup, an enforced winter break has given our beleaguered troops time to recuperate and no doubt dwell on the first 45% of the season. It’s a season that has certainly had quite the paradox about it: we sit mid-table, which nobody...
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women Win Over West Ham

After a shock win over Chelsea in the opening match of the season, it’s been a string of frustrating results for the Liverpool FC Women. The performances have been getting better, but Matt Beard’s side was only able to scrape together a paltry two additional points coming into the match with West Ham. Liverpool finally put it all together against the Hammers, finding their offense early before gritting out the win with some solid defending to finish the game off. The win elevated the Reds to 9th in the table.
SB Nation

Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
SB Nation

Luis Díaz Ready To Return To Training

When Luis Díaz suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in October, it was a huge blow to the Liverpool FC attack. The Colombian winger had been one of the few bright spots during a rough few months of football for the Reds. His loss was felt even more when Diogo Jota was injured just a week later, leaving LFC with only Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Núñez to man the frontline.
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory

Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy