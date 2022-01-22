ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Officer Is Killed and Another Wounded In Harlem

By RICHARD KHAVKINE richardk@thechiefleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old Police Officer was killed and his partner critically wounded Friday evening after a 47-year-old man opened fire on them inside a Central Harlem apartment. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora and one other officer from the nearby 32nd Precinct responded to a first-floor apartment on West 135th St. near...

thechiefleader.com

Mayor Promises 'Blueprint' to Quell Gun Violence; Officer Mora Dies

Just days after a 22-year-old Police Officer was killed and his 27-year-old partner mortally wounded by a gunman inside a Central Harlem apartment and following several other high-profile shootings already this year, Mayor Adams Jan. 24 unveiled a diverse set of policy proposals to stanch the bloodshed. A Multi-Pronged Solution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 Cops Die, a DA Rethinks

2 Cops Die, a DA Rethinks

The raw emotion in Police Commissioner Keychant Sewell's voice was jarring Jan. 21 as she spoke to reporters at Harlem Hospital following the shooting that left Police Officer Jason Rivera dead and four days later would claim the life of his wounded partner, Wilbert Mora,. "Tonight, a 22-year-old son, husband,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thechiefleader.com

'A Shield In His Soul'—New York Bids Goodbye To Officer Rivera

On a cold, overcast day, snow drifting to the ground, the streets outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral stayed blue Friday as thousands of police officers from throughout the region paid tribute to a kid from Inwood who set out to broker peace on troubled streets. Inside, friends and family who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
